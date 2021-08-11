Sign up
Photo 2671
Very S. Florida
A little water, a little marsh, some rain clouds.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
4
365
NIKON D7500
8th August 2021 11:56am
clouds
,
lake
,
marsh
,
florida
,
boca
,
raton
