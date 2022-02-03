Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2801
On Golden Pond
The sunrise turned the water a beautiful shade of gold with the mist rising from the cold.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
4
3
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3028
photos
134
followers
131
following
767% complete
View this month »
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th January 2022 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
florida
,
everglades
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2022
Nick
ace
Really lovely.
February 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
February 3rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Perfect title and beautiful tones.
February 3rd, 2022
