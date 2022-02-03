Previous
Next
On Golden Pond by danette
Photo 2801

On Golden Pond

The sunrise turned the water a beautiful shade of gold with the mist rising from the cold.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2022  
Nick ace
Really lovely.
February 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
February 3rd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Perfect title and beautiful tones.
February 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise