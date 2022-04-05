Sign up
Photo 2852
Peace Like a River
The Peace River located in Wauchula, Florida.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
4
3
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3081
photos
136
followers
135
following
781% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th April 2022 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
peace
river
florida
wauchula
Peter Dulis
Lovely capture
April 5th, 2022
Diana
Such a beautifully captured peaceful scene, love the reflections.
April 5th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely scene
April 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and lush looking.
April 5th, 2022
