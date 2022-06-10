Sign up
Photo 2902
Newborn faces
Going through some old photos to "scale down" extras gives me a whole new perspective. Love the newborn details--the hair, the tears. If I didn't know better, I'd think this is my son (his dad).
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3131
photos
133
followers
133
following
795% complete
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th November 2017 5:18pm
Tags
baby
,
newborn
,
grandson
