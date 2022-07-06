Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2924
Crawling on the water
Here is our youngest grandson making his attempt at a cannonball dive.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3153
photos
135
followers
134
following
801% complete
View this month »
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th July 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pool
,
boy
,
grandson
,
theme-perspectives
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and great timing.
July 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close