Photo 3007
A Family Affair
My son is not a fan of dressing up, but he went along with the plan this year. He was very popular as Bowser. Hard to believe the Mario Brothers first came out almost 40 years ago!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st October 2022 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
princess
,
halloween
,
mario
,
luigi
,
bowser
Diana
ace
The cutest ever family portrait, what fun that must have been.
November 1st, 2022
