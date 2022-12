A Tiny Glimpse of the Past

Watching this commemorative Cattle Drive brings one to the challenges of the past. These participants were required to wear outfits similar to those worn in the 1880's all week long while they drove hundreds of head of cattle and camped overnight. They traversed about 80 miles through ranchlands. Their horses had to be trained well in advance, so they were prepared for the conditions not met in the modern day. The person who brought up the rear walked the entire distance.