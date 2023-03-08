Previous
fullmoon by darchibald
14 / 365

fullmoon

She was so beautiful this morning I had to stop to capture her image again.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
