Previous
Next
wall art by darchibald
47 / 365

wall art

A plaque hanging in our dimly lit stairwells at my school. This was donated by the class of 1947.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise