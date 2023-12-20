Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
299 / 365
Aura
Now that the school play is over, hopefully, I'll have more time for photographing and commenting. Went to the cemetery near work and played with ICM.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
787
photos
35
followers
39
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Latest from all albums
220
265
297
221
266
298
267
299
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th December 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
statues
,
cemeteries
,
crucifix
,
icm
kali
ace
very effective
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close