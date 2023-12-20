Previous
Aura by darchibald
Aura

Now that the school play is over, hopefully, I'll have more time for photographing and commenting. Went to the cemetery near work and played with ICM.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
kali ace
very effective
December 21st, 2023  
