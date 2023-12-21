Previous
Playing with Sparrow by darchibald
301 / 365

Playing with Sparrow

On the floor playing with the kitten. It's hard to hold a camera, focus, and keep a savage beast at bay.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Another lovely photograph
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise