Previous
Shan-2 by darchibald
129 / 365

Shan-2

I was driving down the street and saw Shan and his wife sitting in the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens and I knew I had to make an image of him.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise