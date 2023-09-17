Sign up
182 / 365
Bystander
Watching Wyatt Coin after having a smoke. I'm posting this in People in transit since she is transitioning from outside to inside.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
557
photos
30
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2023 12:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street photography
,
black-and-white
,
people-25
Liz Gooster
Lovely brooding atmosphere in b/w
September 18th, 2023
