Cold Springs-3 by darchibald
Cold Springs-3

The 52frames challenge this week is "Try Something New." I've decide on tilt-shift technique. I don't have a fancy tilt-shift lens, so I attempted it in Photoshop. For those of you who are familiar with it, am I close?
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Dave

Wendy ace
Beautiful.
January 9th, 2024  
