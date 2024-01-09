Sign up
288 / 365
Cold Springs-3
The 52frames challenge this week is "Try Something New." I've decide on tilt-shift technique. I don't have a fancy tilt-shift lens, so I attempted it in Photoshop. For those of you who are familiar with it, am I close?
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
848
photos
36
followers
41
following
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
286
318
239
287
319
240
288
320
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th January 2024 10:33am
black-and-white
bw
tilt-shift
cemeteries
Wendy
ace
Beautiful.
January 9th, 2024
