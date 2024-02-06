Sign up
315 / 365
315 / 365
Mini Christ
Saw this little fella when I was photographing the gates.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
930
photos
39
followers
43
following
86% complete
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
313
346
347
266
314
315
348
267
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th February 2024 2:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jesus
,
sculpture
,
cemeteries
,
graveyards
katy
ace
Interesting subject with some great light and shadows
February 6th, 2024
