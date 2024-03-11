Sign up
349 / 365
I Can See You
I see these horses on the side of the road every time I ride into Akron, NY. Today I stopped.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th March 2024 2:00pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
farm
,
ranch
,
scenesoftheroad-65
