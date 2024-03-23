Previous
Beater by darchibald
Beater

Back in the day we used to use one of these to clean the rugs.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Dave

katy ace
It would still work today. A terrific antique image
March 23rd, 2024  
Wendy ace
or to get the 15 children running around, in order.
March 23rd, 2024  
