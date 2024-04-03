Previous
Memories of Home by darchibald
Photo 372

Memories of Home

Webster Street in North Tonawanda, NY, the place I grew up.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
I love the ethereal quality you got with this one!
April 4th, 2024  
