Previous
Photo 377
Door
For the artist challenge. Trying to emulate Jerry Reed's architecture style.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2024 2:07pm
Tags
doors
,
ac-reed
