Previous
Blooming by darsphotos
7 / 365

Blooming

I do not know what this plant is but it has pretty flowers in my friends yard. We have a few cool off days in the 80’s then we heat up again.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Darlene

ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise