Chicken Keema Matar

It looks like February may be a month for Food Photography. I should check my settings before attempting it, though! Haha. I had it on auto ISO, and this is 2000. I was not able to take it inside as it was too dark, and outside, the light was pretty much gone, and it was brutally cold. So I took a quick shot and ran back inside. If I really want to practice food photography, I should not do it when I'm actually hungry.Today went by super fast because I had to go to the eye Dr. to check my new prescription (new glasses are "off"), and then it took me about 1.5 hours trying to find a new pair--all while keeping distance, wearing 2 masks, and just generally trying not to make the poor women in the store hate me for being indecisive. But a new pair was chosen, so we'll see.As a result, my planned walk was much later than I'd like, and I didn't have time to hunt for a photo.Enter what I actually made earlier in the day because I wanted time to myself but didn't get. Keema just means minced I believe. Matar are peas. I toggled between the two recipes I liked.This one: https://www.ruchiskitchen.com/chicken-keema-recipe/ And this one: https://www.indianhealthyrecipes.com/chicken-keema-recipe/ I only used one Tablespoon olive oil to cook the entire dish. And I used some soy milk to make it into a "gravy." I also used some extra spinach I've been meaning to put in my daily portions. The Peruvian green sauce was mixed with my leftover brown basmati rice from the night before.Tomorrow, I hope to make some homemade brown rice crackers from any remaining rice in the fridge--since it will just have seeds, soy sauce, and rice, it will not add to my point allotment for any day.I am not overly hungry from this diet. I actually eat quite a bit more than I normally would. It's just done on a schedule and basically leaves sugar and fats out of the equation.I also found a chocolate source called Lily's chocolates that will serve me well in the days ahead now that I've discovered I do actually enjoy sweets. haha. I'm usually a salt addict, but with dishes like Chicken Keema and Peruivan Chicken, the spices take care of all the flavor!Hot Dog!