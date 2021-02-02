Chicken Keema Matar

It looks like February may be a month for Food Photography. I should check my settings before attempting it, though! Haha. I had it on auto ISO, and this is 2000. I was not able to take it inside as it was too dark, and outside, the light was pretty much gone, and it was brutally cold. So I took a quick shot and ran back inside. If I really want to practice food photography, I should not do it when I'm actually hungry.
Today went by super fast because I had to go to the eye Dr. to check my new prescription (new glasses are "off"), and then it took me about 1.5 hours trying to find a new pair--all while keeping distance, wearing 2 masks, and just generally trying not to make the poor women in the store hate me for being indecisive. But a new pair was chosen, so we'll see.
As a result, my planned walk was much later than I'd like, and I didn't have time to hunt for a photo.
Enter what I actually made earlier in the day because I wanted time to myself but didn't get. Keema just means minced I believe. Matar are peas. I toggled between the two recipes I liked.
This one: https://www.ruchiskitchen.com/chicken-keema-recipe/
And this one: https://www.indianhealthyrecipes.com/chicken-keema-recipe/
I only used one Tablespoon olive oil to cook the entire dish. And I used some soy milk to make it into a "gravy." I also used some extra spinach I've been meaning to put in my daily portions. The Peruvian green sauce was mixed with my leftover brown basmati rice from the night before.
Tomorrow, I hope to make some homemade brown rice crackers from any remaining rice in the fridge--since it will just have seeds, soy sauce, and rice, it will not add to my point allotment for any day.
I am not overly hungry from this diet. I actually eat quite a bit more than I normally would. It's just done on a schedule and basically leaves sugar and fats out of the equation.
I also found a chocolate source called Lily's chocolates that will serve me well in the days ahead now that I've discovered I do actually enjoy sweets. haha. I'm usually a salt addict, but with dishes like Chicken Keema and Peruivan Chicken, the spices take care of all the flavor!
Hot Dog!