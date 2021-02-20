Previous
Flash of Person by darylo
51 / 365

Flash of Person

haha, I didn't have time to take a food photo as I just had leftover chili for dinner and you don't want a photo of my oatmeal and fruit in the morning. So in Feb, many folks here do flash of Red for one photo in the Feb BW album. I'll have to have a Flash of a Person in my Feb Food album! hahahahaha.

My daughter on the Georgia Tech Campus. She wanted an updated photo for her LinkedIn profile. This is just one option. I also did a photo session for my sister-in-law who lives close to the Ga Tech campus by about 20 minutes.
Daryl O'Hare

February 21st, 2021  
