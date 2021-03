7 weeks, 16.1 pounds down

Genealogy project on hold. I'm actually exhausted from issues with Dahlia. Nothing big, but I got no sleep last night and I have my 1st vaccine tomorrow 1.5 hours away. Hopefully she'll survive without me!



But, I did take a photo of me now on right after 7 weeks on WW diet. I hit a plateau the other week, and then I lost 2.2 at my next weighin. So that's good news!



So much to do, so little time!