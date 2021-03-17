Sign up
St. Patrick's Dinner and My Finger
Phone shot yet again. My new diet Colcanon was pretty delish with roasted carrots and baked chicken. Dahlia is at vet because she fell ill last night. :(
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
Tags
stpatricksday
,
cv2021
