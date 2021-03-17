Previous
St. Patrick's Dinner and My Finger by darylo
St. Patrick's Dinner and My Finger

Phone shot yet again. My new diet Colcanon was pretty delish with roasted carrots and baked chicken. Dahlia is at vet because she fell ill last night. :(
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Daryl O'Hare

