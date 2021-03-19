Previous
Next
A New Path by darylo
78 / 365

A New Path

Another phone shot taken on a new walking destination today as I was short on time, and I was on opposite side of town of where I usually take my 5k walk. I spent all morning and part of the afternoon steam cleaning our carpets and sanitizing our floors. The drama from the night before is hopefully cleaned up successfully.

When I started my walk, I took note of the bridge and a creek below with some interesting focal points--I have two senior photoshoots next Friday and this location may be very nice--I will need to recheck when weather and sun are available to make sure it will work.

I'm hoping to visit the daffodil botanical gardens again this weekend. The entire place will likely be bursting at the seams. Which will be a nice distraction from the sadness of yesterday and the night before.

19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Great one -- impressive given it's a phone shot as well.
March 20th, 2021  
Annie D ace
spectacular DoF, clarity and PoV....I feel like I am right there
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise