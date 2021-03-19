A New Path

Another phone shot taken on a new walking destination today as I was short on time, and I was on opposite side of town of where I usually take my 5k walk. I spent all morning and part of the afternoon steam cleaning our carpets and sanitizing our floors. The drama from the night before is hopefully cleaned up successfully.



When I started my walk, I took note of the bridge and a creek below with some interesting focal points--I have two senior photoshoots next Friday and this location may be very nice--I will need to recheck when weather and sun are available to make sure it will work.



I'm hoping to visit the daffodil botanical gardens again this weekend. The entire place will likely be bursting at the seams. Which will be a nice distraction from the sadness of yesterday and the night before.



