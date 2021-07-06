Cell Phone Lot

I guess having a Cell Phone at the airport means you should use it in the designated "Cell Phone Lot" where people can wait for an arrival of a plane without parking. The first time I ever heard of the cell phone lot concept was when I was arriving for a conference where other attendees were picked up by a van that kept making rounds from the airport to the hotel based on attendee arrival times (and avoided having to pay for parking). It's a good concept.



I was waiting on my daughter to arrive from Boston with a late stopover in Orlando (a rather ridiculous itinerary where the plane overflew the mark by a good distance south of the final destination) when I took this shot.



My head is really all over the place--my brother is still in the hospital with a mysterious condition that basically rendered him paralyzed after walking into the ER with what was just a weird sensation lost in his right arm. He's been in the hospital for 10 days now, improving ever so slightly day by day, but without an actual diagnosis. He will enter a residential rehab facility next, but to say I'm "worried, scared, horrified" is an understatement of any jumble of emotions I may feel--whatever it is, I have to be there to help him regain his life back. And if anyone can do it, my brother can. Mark my words.



