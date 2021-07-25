Synchronicity

Today, I submitted 5 photographs for the newly renovated Atlanta library reopening in the fall. There will be an exhibition with the opening, and hopefully one of my shots will be picked. I submitted two ICM shots. This one and one of the bw lighting I posted here a few days ago.



This has been a very busy week, but I'm trying to keep up with all the stuff going one here. My brother is estimated to leave residential rehab by the 26th of August, and we have a lot to do in terms of getting his current home ADA compliant and one that will give him the flexibility to move and get places. He's making amazing progress working between power and manual chairs, utilizing all the tricks to move from chair to bed to PT platform. He's making progress on every level. He even took a field trip to the local Starbucks this week with his trainer--when you live in a wheelchair, you are ever cognizant of your available space from ground to counter height.



Anyway, here's entry #1