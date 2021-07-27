Sign up
Previous
Next
152 / 365
Dichotomy or Paradox?
On the left an airport Interdomination chapel open to all, on the right an exhibit of "white only" signs and history of racism and exclusion (provided by the King estate).
I made it to NYC Kennedy Airport. Made it to my Upper West Side friend's abode. Had a delicious lobster dinner.
I made the decision to travel with my old rebel t2i with a nifty 50 only. Well, I forgot the card. Ugh.
But I'm in NYC again. ❤❤❤
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
0
0
Tags
history
,
airport
,
mono
,
chapel
,
bw
,
atlanta
,
cv2021
