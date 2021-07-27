Previous
Next
Dichotomy or Paradox? by darylo
152 / 365

Dichotomy or Paradox?

On the left an airport Interdomination chapel open to all, on the right an exhibit of "white only" signs and history of racism and exclusion (provided by the King estate).

I made it to NYC Kennedy Airport. Made it to my Upper West Side friend's abode. Had a delicious lobster dinner.

I made the decision to travel with my old rebel t2i with a nifty 50 only. Well, I forgot the card. Ugh.

But I'm in NYC again. ❤❤❤

27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise