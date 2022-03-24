Sign up
Junko's Self-Portrait on exhibit in Atlanta!
This phone capture does not give this portrait its due, but it was so fun to attend an opening where I know the artist (next time, Junko, you must come!). As always, her work inspires!
Photo of the evening enjoying the event:
https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2022-04-23
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2387
photos
106
followers
70
following
Tags
atlanta
,
apg
,
junko
,
cv2022
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@jyokota
April 29th, 2022
