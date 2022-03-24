Previous
Junko's Self-Portrait on exhibit in Atlanta! by darylo
182 / 365

Junko's Self-Portrait on exhibit in Atlanta!

This phone capture does not give this portrait its due, but it was so fun to attend an opening where I know the artist (next time, Junko, you must come!). As always, her work inspires!

Photo of the evening enjoying the event: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2022-04-23
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Photo Details

@jyokota
April 29th, 2022  
