182 / 365
You Will Get Through This
Did a photo shoot with my daughter who graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology May 7. There is a garden on campus with all these cute rocks.
I have photos to post from a show I attended that featured fellow 365er in Atlanta. I wish I was on here more often,but thought I would start with my beautiful child.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2385
photos
106
followers
70
following
49% complete
5
2021
graduation
,
daughter
,
gt
,
kira
,
gatech
,
cv2022
,
youwillgetthroughthis
