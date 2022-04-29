Previous
You Will Get Through This by darylo
You Will Get Through This

Did a photo shoot with my daughter who graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology May 7. There is a garden on campus with all these cute rocks.

I have photos to post from a show I attended that featured fellow 365er in Atlanta. I wish I was on here more often,but thought I would start with my beautiful child.
29th April 2022

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos).
