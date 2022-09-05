Gorreana Tea Fields (Azores only area with Tea Fields in Europe))

My friend and I explored the Northern Part of Sao Miguel on this day. We drove and stopped at many a Miraduoro(scenic view--there 100s on every car ride!), and we hiked several spots to take in the wonderful air and beauty surrounding us. I was supposed to have a surfing lesson this day, but alas, a hurricane to the north made the waters too dangerous.



Areas we visited this day to the north:

Logoa do Fogo, Riberia Grande, and Calderia Velha (natural water falls and thermal pools to rest our weary bones!).



But one of the most beautiful scenes was our visit to the Gorreana Tea Fields where you can walk the fields, sample teas, and have a nice luncheon on the terraces at the house in the distance (we did it all!). The visit is free, and the sample teas are as well. My tea+cake+view cost me about 7 Euros.



This is another phone shot, but I do have some taken with the camera as well. I'll have to see what the difference in quality looks like. I edited this in LR5, removed my friend from the path--haha. The sky was so blue as were the waters of the Atlantic. Truly beautiful.