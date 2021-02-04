Taking a break

We were chatting over our breakfast and my wonderful colleague had no idea I had taken her photo. We are allowed to take our masks off when eating and drinking ( it would be difficult to do either with it on😘). We do however have to still sit 2 metres apart.

Slavena is a wonderful no nonsense person who tells you how it is and takes no prisoners. She is however greatly respected by all her colleagues ( I love her) and our children adore her.

She wanted me to name this “The crazy one” but I didn’t think that did her justice