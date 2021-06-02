Sign up
Mooooooooo
I went for coffee with my friend today and there was a field with cows very close to the tables. This one came over and stuck his head through the fence. I think he might have been after a piece of cake 🍰
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
fence
,
cow
