Don’t come any closer!

There were a lot of sheep up on the South Downs. This mum and her twins wandered over to the gate and were having a good scratch so I stalked them to try and get a good shot.



Mum suddenly realised I was there and turned to stare. She was really warning me off so I quickly took this shot and scuttled away before she tried to do me any harm …. ( not sure that she would but I wasn’t taking any chances.