Sisters by denful
Photo 502

Sisters

I was trying to take a photo of the bell our oncology patients ring when they have finished their treatment. But the lights in the ceiling were shining on it regardless of the angle.

These 3 were watching and wanted to know what I was doing. They said that they would be my 365 photo for today a struk a pose for me.

There is Debz on the left, who is going travelling in September and doing some nursing work whilst away. Slavena in the middle who plans to retire early in February and Jen on the right who was nurse in charge today. A mum with a little boy who isn’t planning anything much at the minute.

All amazing Sisters on the ward with hugely different personalities and work styles and some of the best work family ever.
Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Ingrid ace
I think this is a much nicer photo than of a bell! Lovely sisters and I enjoyed reading your narrative!
June 13th, 2022  
