Photo 503
New do…. Another one!
Up to now I have been very lucky and not had a lot of grey but over the last 6 months it has been rampaging!!!
So I have gone blonde with a bit of silver in the hope that the grey will naturally mingle !!! Fingers crossed 🤞
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
3
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
575
photos
103
followers
128
following
138% complete
View this month »
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
15th June 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
What a lovely portrait!!
June 17th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Love portrait and your new colour is gorgeous! I think you will be pleased with it.
June 17th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect Denise…we need to go lighter as the skin pales….good move & you look lovely! I don’t colour my hair at all these days as I’m happy with it at my age…it’s a relief & I'm sort of silvery!
June 17th, 2022
