New do…. Another one! by denful
Photo 503

New do…. Another one!

Up to now I have been very lucky and not had a lot of grey but over the last 6 months it has been rampaging!!!

So I have gone blonde with a bit of silver in the hope that the grey will naturally mingle !!! Fingers crossed 🤞
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
JackieR ace
What a lovely portrait!!
June 17th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Love portrait and your new colour is gorgeous! I think you will be pleased with it.
June 17th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Perfect Denise…we need to go lighter as the skin pales….good move & you look lovely! I don’t colour my hair at all these days as I’m happy with it at my age…it’s a relief & I'm sort of silvery!
June 17th, 2022  
