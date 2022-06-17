Sign up
Photo 504
Improving
The first time I posted Leila crocheting she was just on chain stitch. 6 months later and not many lessons we are onto squares and treble stitch…. They are a bit wonky but at least she is persevering!
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Pat Knowles
ace
Good for her that she has t thrown in the towel yet…..you must be proud of her! She will thank you for showing her!
June 17th, 2022
JackieR
ace
She's better than me!! Good for her
June 17th, 2022
