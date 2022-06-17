Previous
Improving by denful
Improving

The first time I posted Leila crocheting she was just on chain stitch. 6 months later and not many lessons we are onto squares and treble stitch…. They are a bit wonky but at least she is persevering!
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Good for her that she has t thrown in the towel yet…..you must be proud of her! She will thank you for showing her!
June 17th, 2022  
She's better than me!! Good for her
June 17th, 2022  
