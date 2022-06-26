Previous
Prayers by denful
Photo 510

Prayers

We had a 48 hours of prayer at church. This is the first time I have attended and my time slot ( which I chose) was 2am-3am.
There were 3 of us in total at we sat on the floor in this area to pray. It was a special time for me.
