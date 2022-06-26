Sign up
Photo 510
Prayers
We had a 48 hours of prayer at church. This is the first time I have attended and my time slot ( which I chose) was 2am-3am.
There were 3 of us in total at we sat on the floor in this area to pray. It was a special time for me.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
26th June 2022 3:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
