Little lady by denful
Little lady

Mine and Ivy’s coffee morning. 18 months old and sitting like a little lady already.

She does need to learn that she doesn’t eat Granny’s snack as well as mine. Or Granny needs to learn to be less of a pushover!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
