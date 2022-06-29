Sign up
Photo 510
Little lady
Mine and Ivy’s coffee morning. 18 months old and sitting like a little lady already.
She does need to learn that she doesn’t eat Granny’s snack as well as mine. Or Granny needs to learn to be less of a pushover!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
feet
,
ivy
