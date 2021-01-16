Sign up
New skills
Leila wanted to learn to crochet. We are starting with a chain stitch. She finally managed it and is very proud but it takes a lot of concentration
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Album
Odd ones
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th January 2021 5:33pm
Tags
crochet
,
leila
