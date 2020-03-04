Sign up
Photo 2257
For the record
A diary shot. Today we had the most useless little bit of misty, drizzly rain - enough to stop Josh harvesting maize, but not enough to be of any use at all.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Margo
ace
Great farm shots
March 4th, 2020
chikadnz
ace
Well-composed 'diary' shots. We've had some decent rain here today. Hope you get more soon!
March 4th, 2020
