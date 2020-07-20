Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2395
Late light on the mudflats
Within a landscape photo, there are often smaller images to be found. This was the case here, as when I cropped it, there was a lovely graphical pic staring at me.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2395
photos
201
followers
124
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th July 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mudflat
,
manukau-harbour
,
ambury
,
ambury-regional-park
Judith Johnson
Lovely light and glow
July 20th, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely light, colours and capture Dianne:)
July 20th, 2020
Brigette
ace
lovely capture of light Dianne
July 20th, 2020
