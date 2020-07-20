Previous
Late light on the mudflats by dide
Photo 2395

Late light on the mudflats

Within a landscape photo, there are often smaller images to be found. This was the case here, as when I cropped it, there was a lovely graphical pic staring at me.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Dianne

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Lovely light and glow
July 20th, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely light, colours and capture Dianne:)
July 20th, 2020  
Brigette ace
lovely capture of light Dianne
July 20th, 2020  
