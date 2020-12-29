Sign up
Photo 2557
Mum time
Today was lovely down at the beach, where we were sheltered from the wind. This was a cute moment between my niece and her little girl.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2557
photos
189
followers
128
following
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
29th December 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
niece
,
wharf
,
awhitu
