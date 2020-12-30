Previous
Next
View from the 'haunted' house by dide
Photo 2558

View from the 'haunted' house

Near where we camp is a tiny cottage that the kids all call the 'haunted' house. My little niece and I had a wander through it and this is one of the views. The homestead was built when the family outgrew the cottage.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise