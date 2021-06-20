Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2730
Showers
We have had lots of really heavy rain over the past week, and now the ground is sodden. Today, while watching Josh's hockey, we were lucky enough that the shower went around us!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2730
photos
188
followers
130
following
747% complete
View this month »
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
20th June 2021 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
hockey
,
rainbow
,
shower
Maggiemae
ace
You are always looking for a good photo and this is one of them! fav
June 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close