Photo 2738
The last of autumn
Yesterday, I had a bit of time to fill in while I waited for the second load of heifers to arrive. I noticed these late autumn leaves stuck in some weeds.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
27th June 2021 11:15am
leaves
autumn
weeds
