Long and winding road by dide
Photo 2748

Long and winding road

This was taken while out walking with @julzmaioro in the local pine forest. It is interesting to see the difference between our two images - Julz's one in colour and mine in b&w.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
My version in b&w. @julzmaioro
July 8th, 2021  
julia ace
Looks good ..
July 8th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
does it lead to your door?
July 8th, 2021  
Dianne
@koalagardens not quite....
July 8th, 2021  
