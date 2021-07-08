Sign up
Photo 2748
Long and winding road
This was taken while out walking with
@julzmaioro
in the local pine forest. It is interesting to see the difference between our two images - Julz's one in colour and mine in b&w.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
4
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th July 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
dog
,
trees
,
forest
,
runner
,
winding
Dianne
My version in b&w.
@julzmaioro
July 8th, 2021
julia
ace
Looks good ..
July 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
does it lead to your door?
July 8th, 2021
Dianne
@koalagardens
not quite....
July 8th, 2021
