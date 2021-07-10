Sign up
Photo 2750
Right on the beach
Last night we stayed at Kaiaua, a tiny seaside town. We had dinner at the local pub and Chook watched the All Blacks play. The pub was rather entertaining... We were able to stay at a park over place right on the water's edge.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
3
0
Dianne
@dide
Tags
beach
,
van
,
kaiaua
,
firth-of-thames
Maggiemae
ace
We camped here too - beach is not the best but being right beside the water is special!
July 11th, 2021
Dianne
@maggiemae
yes it's very rocky, but Chook was happy as he was able to throw out the line and then scamper back to the warm van for a cuppa.
July 11th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
You have such wonderful times in the camper
July 11th, 2021
