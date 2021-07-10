Previous
Right on the beach by dide
Photo 2750

Right on the beach

Last night we stayed at Kaiaua, a tiny seaside town. We had dinner at the local pub and Chook watched the All Blacks play. The pub was rather entertaining... We were able to stay at a park over place right on the water's edge.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
We camped here too - beach is not the best but being right beside the water is special!
July 11th, 2021  
Dianne
@maggiemae yes it's very rocky, but Chook was happy as he was able to throw out the line and then scamper back to the warm van for a cuppa.
July 11th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
You have such wonderful times in the camper
July 11th, 2021  
