Across the way

We have had a couple of days of wet, windy and miserable weather. This afternoon, around sunset time we had the loveliest colours in the sky. This is looking across to the neighbour's farm and seemed a suitable image to use. This dear neighbour died a couple of days ago - aged 98. His wife (also 98 is still alive). We have been neighbours forever and they are like an extra set of grandparents for our 'kids'.