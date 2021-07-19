Previous
Family by dide
Family

This photo was taken about 60 years ago, with the colour touched up by hand. It is of my mum and dad, and us five girls. All our dresses would have been home made by mum, or possibly by my oldest sister on the right. I am the cute one in yellow... There are 15 years between my oldest sister and the little one. Interestingly, we are all known by shortened versions or nicknames of our original birth names. Poor dad, with 5 daughters - he was always last into the bathroom when we were getting ready to go out. Of course there was only one bathroom in the house on the farm.
Dianne

@dide
Maggiemae ace
I do think its fun to see what we wore in those days. It triggers the rmemories. I note there is no child poking his tongue out!
July 19th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous family portrait! Lovely to see cute little you, and yes, your poor dad, surrounded by all those girls! Home made dresses were the thing in our house too - although there was only me and mum to cater for. All your dresses are beautiful - what a lot of work, but I'm sure lots of them will have been handed down from one girl to another! How things have changed. Only one bathroom! But it was the same for everyone, as so was the norm. We were forbidden to use the bathroom at a certain time in the morning, as dad used to get up, walk the dog, and then shave and shower. Woe betide anyone hogging the bathroom at the wrong time, he didn't like being kept waiting!
July 19th, 2021  
Dianne
@maggiemae We would have been too scared to poke tongues when this was happening... Yes - mum made nearly all our clothes.
July 19th, 2021  
