Family

This photo was taken about 60 years ago, with the colour touched up by hand. It is of my mum and dad, and us five girls. All our dresses would have been home made by mum, or possibly by my oldest sister on the right. I am the cute one in yellow... There are 15 years between my oldest sister and the little one. Interestingly, we are all known by shortened versions or nicknames of our original birth names. Poor dad, with 5 daughters - he was always last into the bathroom when we were getting ready to go out. Of course there was only one bathroom in the house on the farm.